Man charged for shooting son after argument about NFL players 'taking a knee'

Thanksgiving dinner ended with the arrest of a North Carolina man for shooting his own son, the Washington Post reported. According to police in the Raleigh suburb of Cary, Jorge Valencia said his two sons began to fight at the dinner table about racial injustice and NFL players "taking a knee" during the National Anthem. Valencia said his 21-year-old son had been drinking heavily that day and escalated the argument with his 27-year-old brother.

Valencia said he ordered his younger son to leave the house, which he did not do. Not physically able to breakup what had turned into a physical fight, Valencia said he retrieved his shotgun. By the time he returned his younger son had left the house and was standing in the backyard. Shotgun still in hand, Valencia said he began to toss his younger son's bags into the yard. In response, according to Valencia, his son tossed a patio chair at him, hitting him, and causing the gun to go off and shoot his son in the hand and leg. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Valencia was arrested and charged with a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.