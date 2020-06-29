Man charged for burglaries throughout Marshall County

A man is in custody for burglaries throughout Marshall County.

On June 26, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner on Old Oneonta Road was notified by her security cameras that someone was trying to break into her home. She contacted law enforcement, and Douglas police and sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Justin Beck of Boaz was found at the home and arrested. Authorities say he was driving a silver van and inside they found items stolen from the homeowner.

According to the department, other items found in the van link Beck to burglaries throughout the county. They say he was also found with meth and marijuana.

Beck is held in the Marshall County Jail without bond. He’s charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglar's tools, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, theft of property third degree, receiving stolen property and illegal possession of prescription drugs. The sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.