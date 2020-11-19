Man charged for armed robberies at six Huntsville businesses

A man is charged in Huntsville for robberies at several local businesses.

Huntsville police arrested 26-year-old Christopher Maxwell Owens on Wednesday at a home off of Mastin Lake Road for six counts of robbery.

The police department began investigating the robberies on Nov. 12 with one happening at the Walgreens at 3500 Mastin Lake Road at 8 p.m.

Investigators say during each robbery, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the registers. They say in at least one incident, he threatened to shoot an employee if they did not comply.

Huntsville police say the subsequent robberies happened at the following locations: