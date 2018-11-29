Clear

Mobile man fires at car, shoots own daughter

A man was arrested for attempted murder after firing at the car carrying his daughter and other children.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

According to the Associated Press, a Mobile man shot his own 9-year-old daughter in the shoulder while firing at the child's mother in another car during a possible child custody disputed.

Robert Hooper was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police say Hooper rammed his car, then shot into the car carrying his daughter and other children. His daughter was the only one injured and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

