Mobile man fires at car, shoots own daughter

According to the Associated Press, a Mobile man shot his own 9-year-old daughter in the shoulder while firing at the child's mother in another car during a possible child custody disputed.
Robert Hooper was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police say Hooper rammed his car, then shot into the car carrying his daughter and other children. His daughter was the only one injured and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
