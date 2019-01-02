Clear
Man caught stealing bike outside police station

A man was arrested at police station after attempting to steal a bike outside .

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 12:34 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

An Oregon man is now behind bars after a bizarre attempt.  Police said he attempted to steal the bike outside of a police station in Gladstone, Oregon. 

His attempt only lasted about 30 seconds before police ended the fiasco. An officer approached the man outside, then arrested him after a brief struggle. No word on who the bike belongs to or the victim's charges.

