An Oregon man is now behind bars after a bizarre attempt. Police said he attempted to steal the bike outside of a police station in Gladstone, Oregon.
His attempt only lasted about 30 seconds before police ended the fiasco. An officer approached the man outside, then arrested him after a brief struggle. No word on who the bike belongs to or the victim's charges.
Related Content
- Man caught stealing bike outside police station
- Woman charged with stealing gun at Florence gas station
- Two caught on camera stealing donation jar in Arab
- Decatur Police arrest man accused of stealing from Lowe's
- UPDATE: Dangerous man caught by police in Colbert County.
- Police: Hospital behavioral patient caught raping patient
- Man arrested after stealing a vehicle
- Decatur man arrested for stealing roofing material
- Bike with Mayor Tommy Battle
- Police need info after Red Bay man was killed riding bike
Scroll for more content...