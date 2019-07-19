Man caught by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office now facing Huntsville charges

A Huntsville man was booked into the Madison County Jail Friday morning on multiple charges.

DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Lamaric Douglas, 30, on Highway 117 near Hammondville on Wednesday.

Douglas refused to stop and proceeded onto Interstate 59 in the wrong direction, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said he traveled southbound on the northbound lane. Douglas traveled a short distance at a high rate of speed before blowing a tire and wrecking on the side of the interstate, according to the sheriff's office.

DeKalb county deputies found Oxycodone and Adderall pills in his vehicle. Digital scales were also found with cocaine residue on them.

“This is a fine job by our Interdiction Team. The reckless actions of this suspect could have very well resulted in injury or death of an innocent person on the interstate," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

The sheriffs' office discovered Douglas was wanted by Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff's office for 11 warrants.

Friday, he was taken into custody by Huntsville Police and booked into the Madison County Jail. He faces multiple charges including trafficking in cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and attempting to elude police.

His bond was set at $153,000.

DeKalb County also obtained warrants against Douglas for attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and criminal littering.

“Our team did a great job of apprehending this suspect with no injury to themselves or others. We were happy to bring him to justice on his existing warrants and add some new charges for his actions," Welden added.

According to jail records Douglas was arrested twice in 2014 for attempting to elude police.

Huntsville police said he was extradited back to Madison County Friday morning.