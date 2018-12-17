Man breaks probation conditions; faces 10 years in prison

A man charged with violating his probation now faces 10 years in prison. Martin Hicks Junior was booked in the Madison County Jail without bond Monday afternoon.

Hicks pleaded guilty to negligent homicide after he ran over his girlfriend with a U-Haul truck which killed her about 2 years earlier. Authorities said both were under the influence of methamphetamine when it happened.

Terry Steelman said his family finally felt like they had closure in July almost 2 years after his niece Jamie Varvel was run over by her boyfriend.

"We were devastated. We tried to put it past us, and then this new thing came up," he said.

Martin Hicks Junior pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for her death. He was sentenced to 5 years probation, and if he violated it he would be sent to prison for 10 years. Just last week, Steelman said his family learned Hicks did just that. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on domestic violence charges.

"We were just completely shocked he would be brazen enough to do that again," he said.

Steelman explained Hick's latest victim has been in communication with their family, and even told him that Hicks shared with her conversations about what Hick's said about Varvel.

"He said that that's what happens when you mess with me. That she got what she deserved," Steelman added.

Now after 2 years, he's in jail without bond. Steelman said he hopes Hicks won't be able to hurt anyone else.

"We just wanted some justice for Jamie. We felt like he got off the first time, so maybe this time he will serve some time," he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Marshall County Sheriff's office today to learn more about his domestic violence charges after his arrest last Thursday. We are still waiting to hear back from them Monday evening.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann did tell us that when Hicks has a hearing and is sentenced he should be sent to prison for the manslaughter charge.

However, it's unclear how much of the ten year sentence he could serve because he could qualify for parole.