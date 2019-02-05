Law enforcement: Man beaten to death in Phil Campbell

Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing said a man was beaten to death on Highway 81 in Phil Campbell on Monday.
Phil Campbell Police Chief Joe Fike says a suspect is in custody and charges are expected to be filed later Tuesday.
The Phil Campbell Police Department is investigating with the help of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
