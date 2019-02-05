Clear

Law enforcement: Man beaten to death in Phil Campbell

The Phil Campbell Police Department is investigating with the help of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:18 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 10:28 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing said a man was beaten to death on Highway 81 in Phil Campbell on Monday.

Phil Campbell Police Chief Joe Fike says a suspect is in custody and charges are expected to be filed later Tuesday.

The Phil Campbell Police Department is investigating with the help of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events