Man awaiting trial in Alabama for roommate's death has died

Peterson was taken to a hospital but didn't survive.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A man awaiting trial in his roommate's bludgeoning death in Alabama has been found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead.

News outlets report the death of 23-year-old Ledarius Jaquad Peterson is being investigated as a homicide.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement says deputies were alerted to two inmates fighting in a cell Wednesday and found one of them assaulting the other. Deputies stopped the assault and removed one inmate from the cell, while the other was left motionless on the floor. Peterson was taken to a hospital but didn't survive.

Peterson has been incarcerated since 2017 when Hoover police charged him with murder in the slaying of 26-year-old Shunoah Seantel Turner. Turner had injuries to his face, head and torso. Police say a hammer was found near his body.

