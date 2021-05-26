3 children, 1 adult hurt when Lauderdale County man attacks family with machete; standoff ongoing

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies say a man attacked his family with a machete Wednesday morning and has now barricaded himself behind a home on Lauderdale County Road 57.

Deputies identified the man as Kyle Seeley.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said there are four victims: Three children all under the age of 10 and one adult male.

The adult male is the brother of the suspect. First responders airlifted the adult to UAB and one of the kids to Children's of Alabama. The other child was transported to North Alabama Medical Center.

The Florence-Lauderdale SWAT team is on scene assisting the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said Seeley has several outstanding warrants, including resisting arrest.

Avoid the area near West Rasch Road and County Road 57.