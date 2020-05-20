Man wanted on hunting violations found with meth, heroin, guns, more in Scottsboro park

A man wanted for hunting violations was arrested at a Jackson County park after being found with several types of drugs and weapons.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, game wardens with the Alabama Department of Natural Resources contacted the department about drugs found with a man in the Scottsboro City Park.

Authorities discovered Dakota Tyler Mason, 26, of Woodville, had an outstanding arrest warrant with the Department of Natural Resources for failure to appear in court on several hunting violations.

The sheriff’s office says 21 grams of meth, marijuana, Xanax, two bags of an unknown white powder, approximately 1/2 a gram of heroin, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, a Glock model 22 .40 caliber pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and a set of brass or metal knuckles were found in Mason’s vehicle.

Mason is in the Jackson County Jail without bond.