Man arrested on drug charges during Madison County narcotics and prostitution investigation

A man is in jail on drug charges after a Madison County Sheriff’s Office narcotics and prostitution investigation.
Drug agents were investigating on Jan. 15 at a motel on North Memorial Parkway. The sheriff's office says a vehicle suspected to be involved left the motel and was stopped by the agents shortly after.
According to the department, the vehicle was driven by Marvin Garner, 34, and a search revealed approximately 12 ounces of meth, 5 ounces of marijuana and two guns.
Garner is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of marijuana first-degree. He was booked in the Madison County Jail on a total bond of $85,000.
