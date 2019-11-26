Man arrested in undercover operation into Madison County-based drug trafficking organization

Court documents say a man was arrested Monday in an undercover operation into a North Alabama-based drug trafficking organization.

The complaint filed in federal court says an investigation determined cocaine was being supplied to Gustavo Guerra-Martinez by a larger drug trafficking organization and likely being commercially manufactured in an illicit laboratory.

The complaint says Guerra-Martinez and/or his associates operating in and around Madison County received drugs from an unidentified distribution and smuggling network. Guerra-Martinez is accused of overseeing and arranging the pickup and delivery of large shipments of cocaine from El Paso, Texas, to Morgan and Madison counties.

Guerra-Martinez is also accused of overseeing the disbursement of cocaine to members of the drug trafficking organization in Chicago, New York and Connecticut, and then collecting payment for it.

According to the complaint, Guerra-Martinez then arranges the delivery of payments to other high-ranking members in the drug trafficking organization.

On Oct. 23, drug enforcement agents met with a confidential source in Morgan County to oversee a meeting between the source and Guerra-Martinez.

The complaint says the confidential source had previously been contacted by Manuel Mares-Espinoza, who lives in Veracruz, Mexico. It says he told the source they would meet with Guerra-Martinez to arrange the pickup of a large amount of illegal drugs.

While using a concealed audio and video recording device, the source met Guerra-Martinez at a Decatur home, according to the complaint. Guerra-Martinez is accused of telling the confidential source to travel to Texas in an RV to pick up 20 kilograms of cocaine.

Guerra-Martinez is accused of telling the confidential source they would have to register and insure the RV. According to the complaint, Guerra-Martinez also provided the source with a photo of the title for the RV.

The document says after the meeting, all recorded evidence was turned over to drug enforcement agents.

On Nov. 12, the complaint says agents met with the source in Decatur about overseeing a meeting with Guerra-Martinez to register and insure the RV. Again, the source was given an audio and video recording device.

The complaint says the two were observed going to the Morgan County Courthouse so the confidential source could register the RV. It says they then returned to a Decatur home, where the source obtained insurance for the RV. Guerra-Martinez is also accused of giving the confidential source money to purchase the tag for the RV.

After the meeting, the confidential source met with drug enforcement agents to turn over the recorded evidence, the complaint says. It says the source was later told by Manuel Mares-Espinoza they would be getting the RV the next day to go to El Paso, Texas.

On Nov. 22, the confidential source allegedly met with Guerra-Martinez at a restaurant on Jordan Lane in Huntsville to get the RV. Officials say the source was also given $2,000 by Guerra-Martinez for the costs associated with travelling to Texas.

According to the complaint, the confidential source was then followed to a predetermined location where RV was outfitted with a GPS tracking device and the $2,000 was photographed.

The confidential source departed from Decatur on Nov. 22 and began the trip to Texas.

The complaint says on Nov. 23, the source met individuals in a Walmart parking lot, who delivered four kilograms of heroin and eight kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were turned over to law enforcement, and the source returned to Morgan County.

According to the complaint, on Nov. 25, the confidential source and Guerra-Martinez planned a meeting to exchange the drugs. It says agents observed Guerra-Martinez leaving his work site, and when he approached the Madison County line, he was pulled over and arrested.

Guerra-Martinez is accused of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.