Lauderdale County man arrested on 76 child pornography charges

One Place of the Shoals investigators said they arrested Corey Seahorn in Russellville with the help of US Marshalls on Wednesday.

Seahorn is charged with 61 counts of child pornography and 15 counts of production of child pornography for a case out of Lauderdale County.

On Feb. 11, the victim's father came to One Place and told them he found disturbing messages between Seahorn, a family friend, and his child. Seahorn asked the child to send him nude photos, according to One Place.

They obtained search warrants for his phone and found the images/videos of the child.

Investigators are still processing Seahorn's computers so more charges could be coming.

He has been booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.