Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man is in the Morgan County Jail accused of three felony crimes involving a child.
Deputies arrested Jordan Raper, 18, of Hartselle on Jan. 21. He’s charged with one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.
The sheriff’s office says he was arrested without incident and booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond. According to the department, Raper is accused of using social media in relation to a child under the age of 15.
Related Content
- Man arrested in Morgan County for traveling to meet child for sex
- Decatur police arrest man for traveling to meet child for sex
- Morgan County sheriff: Sex offender found with 11 firearms, arrested
- Morgan County man charged with making child porn
- Morgan County deputies catch man wanted on child abuse charge
- Morgan County investigators arrest Cullman County man in rape, sodomy case involving a child
- Lauderdale Co. investigators arrest man on child sex abuse charges
- Town Creek man arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges
- Three arrested in Morgan County meth bust
- 3 arrested for drugs in Morgan County
Scroll for more content...