Man arrested in Morgan County for traveling to meet child for sex

A man is in the Morgan County Jail accused of three felony crimes involving a child.

Deputies arrested Jordan Raper, 18, of Hartselle on Jan. 21. He’s charged with one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

The sheriff’s office says he was arrested without incident and booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond. According to the department, Raper is accused of using social media in relation to a child under the age of 15.