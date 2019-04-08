Clear
Danville man arrested for possession of meth

William Osborn

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 8:39 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 8:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, 51-year-old William Osborn of Danville, is in custody after methamphetamine was found in a vehicle he was in early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says, during a routine business check on Sunday, officials noticed a suspicious vehicle at Milton's One Stop on Highway 36 in the Somerville community.

According to the sheriff's office, methamphetamine was found in the vehicle Osborn was in. He was arrested for drug possession and booked in the Morgan County Jail. The sheriff's office says his bond has not been set yet.

