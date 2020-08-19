Man arrested in Marshall County shooting investigation

A Marshall County man was arrested on Tuesday for a shooting on Aug. 8.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded on Aug. 8 to the scene where a man had been shot in the leg while in his front yard.

The shooting happened on North New Hope Highway. Deputies found the victim inside his home with a gunshot wound to his calf.

Bradley Stephen Anderson of Grant was identified as the suspect. The sheriff’s office says he had left the area in a Nissan truck before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and was later released. Investigators obtained assault second degree warrants for Anderson.

On Aug. 17, the sheriff’s office says it received an anonymous tip that the Nissan truck used in the shooting was parked at a home on Gilley Drive in Grant.

“Deputies located the vehicle and shortly after knocking on the door of the residence, Anderson exited with his hands in the air and was taken into custody without incident," the department said in a statement Wednesday morning.

It says Anderson was found to have a loaded handgun during his arrest. Currently, he’s held in jail for a parole violation and ex-felon in possession of a firearm. Bond is set at $12,500.