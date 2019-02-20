Man arrested in Marshall County for truck theft, drug possession

According to Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, on February 18, a report was filed that a Dodge Ram had been stolen from the area.

Later that day, the sheriff's office says the victim of the theft saw the suspect, John Creamer, driving the stolen truck on Merrill Mountain Road. The victim told officials he turned around and saw the suspect run from the vehicle into a wooded area.

Deputies responded to the scene and were able to locate and arrest the suspect. Creamer was charged with theft of property first-degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at a total of $18,500.