Man arrested in Limestone Co. after investigators find pills, marijuana, gun during home search

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says, on April 18, the county’s Department of Human Resources contacted Athens police for assistance with a home visit to investigate a complaint alleging narcotics were being sold and used at a residence where children live.

When DHR and police arrived, the sheriff's office says there was strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence. Officials then realized the address was located at the end of Airfield Street outside the Athens city limits and in the Limestone County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction.

The Limestone County Narcotics Unit arrived and searched the residence after getting consent from the homeowner. During the search, investigators found 121 Clonazepam pills, 12 Suboxone strips, more than 4 ounces of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Brain Hill was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.