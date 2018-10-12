Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man arrested in Lawrence County after being found with stolen truck

Jake Lowell Watts Jake Lowell Watts

A man has been arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies found a stolen White Ford F-150 truck in his possession.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 4:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man has been arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies found a stolen White Ford F-150 truck in his possession.

The truck was found in the parking lot of Reed's Grocery at the intersection of County Road 217 and 214 when deputies were doing business checks and noticed Jake Lowell Watts asleep in the driver's seat.

Deputies woke Watts and asked him what he was doing, and he responded that he was tired and had pulled over to take a nap. According to Sheriff Mitchell with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, there was no tag on the truck and Watts said he did not know who owned the truck. 

When deputies asked Watts to step out of the truck, they noticed a pill in his lap and a needle between the seats. When they ran the VIN number, it came back that the truck had been stolen from Sheffield. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office notified the Sheffield Police Department, who took possession of the truck.

Watts was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on charges of possession of illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property in the first degree. His bail is set at $17,000, and a hold has been placed on him by the Sheffield Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events