Man arrested in Lawrence County after being found with stolen truck

A man has been arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies found a stolen White Ford F-150 truck in his possession.

The truck was found in the parking lot of Reed's Grocery at the intersection of County Road 217 and 214 when deputies were doing business checks and noticed Jake Lowell Watts asleep in the driver's seat.

Deputies woke Watts and asked him what he was doing, and he responded that he was tired and had pulled over to take a nap. According to Sheriff Mitchell with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, there was no tag on the truck and Watts said he did not know who owned the truck.

When deputies asked Watts to step out of the truck, they noticed a pill in his lap and a needle between the seats. When they ran the VIN number, it came back that the truck had been stolen from Sheffield. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office notified the Sheffield Police Department, who took possession of the truck.

Watts was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on charges of possession of illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property in the first degree. His bail is set at $17,000, and a hold has been placed on him by the Sheffield Police Department.