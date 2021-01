Huntsville police have made an arrest in a Monday murder.

Lemond Lawerance Burns, 21, was arrested Wednesday in Vestavia Hills and charged with capital murder.

Police say he shot and killed Alabama A&M student Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe, 22, on Monday as part of an ongoing dispute. (Read more HERE)

The U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Talladega Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.