A man is charged in Huntsville for sexual abuse of a child and sodomy in 2017.

Kenneth Ford, 71, was booked in the Madison County Jail and released a few hours later on Nov. 18 for two charges of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and a sodomy charge.

Huntsville police say there were two victims and multiple occurrences. Ford lived in Huntsville at the time and now lives in Daphne, Alabama.