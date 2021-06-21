Clear
Man arrested in Florence for assaulting another man with a baseball bat

Florence police arrested Kerry Douglas Smith for assaulting a 46-year-old man with a baseball bat early Sunday morning.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 8:28 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Florence police arrested a man for assaulting another man with a baseball bat early Sunday morning.

Florence police received the call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 100 block of Sycamore Street. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old male who had a large laceration to his head and multiple other injuries after being hit with a baseball bat.

Officers located Kerry Douglas Smith during a traffic stop and charged him with Assault 2nd degree. He was taken to the Lauderdale  County Detention Center and later released on a $2,500 bond.

The victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

