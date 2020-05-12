Man arrested in Decatur traffic stop for suspended license, drug possession

A man was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday after Decatur police say he was found with a suspended license and medications not prescribed to him.

Police say Robert Freeman Sledge Jr. was stopped for not using his turn signal. During the stop, the department says officers found the license and controlled substances.

Sledge was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and failure to signal. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $4,600.