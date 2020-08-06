Man arrested for theft, chase with Marshall County authorities

A man is in jail for charges related to theft and a chase with law enforcement in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says multiple burglaries and thefts of trailers and tools were recently reported on the west side of the county. Investigators linked a suspect, Dagen Lee Millican, to at least one of the cases.

The sheriff’s office says on Aug. 4, an investigator spotted Millican driving a white Chevy truck in the Pleasant Grove area and tried to stop him. The department says Millican refused to stop and sped off.

Albertville police were called to assist in the chase. The sheriff’s office says Millican lost control of the vehicle soon after and rolled into a nearby field.

Authorities say Millican got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but officers were able to stop him. They say stolen property from one of the previous thefts was found inside the bed of the truck.

Millican was arrested and booked in the Marshall County Jail for attempting to elude, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, contempt of court, failure to appear and buying/receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $17,500.