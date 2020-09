A Decatur man is in jail for stealing two gold coins valued at more than $2,500 from a local pawnshop.

Mid-City Pawn reported the theft on Sept. 18. Decatur police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video taking the coins and was identified as Tyben Alexander Taylor.

A warrant was issued on Monday for Taylor for theft of property first degree. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.