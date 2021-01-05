Man arrested for stealing from Limestone County church vehicles; second suspect sought

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters from church vans.

Brian Carter Hensley, 41, of Toney was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of theft third degree. The sheriff’s office says he confessed to stealing the catalytic converters from vehicles at Sweet Springs Baptist and Sardis Springs Baptist Church.

Hensley is held in the Limestone County Jail on a $4,500 bond.

Authorities obtained warrants on Tuesday for a second suspect.

