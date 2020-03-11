A man is in custody for stealing from an Athens home under construction.
Nathan Adams was arrested on Tuesday for burglary third-degree.
Athens police say he entered a home under construction in the 24000 block of Grovehill Lane on Monday. They say he took tools and equipment valued at $2,150. Investigators were able to recover most of the stolen property.
Adams is being held in the Limestone County Jail.
Related Content
- Man arrested for stealing from Athens home under construction
- Athens police arrest man for stealing truck at Walmart
- Athens City closes road for construction
- Athens man arrested for indecent exposure
- Man arrested after stealing tools in Athens hotel parking lots, police say
- Police arrest man accused of stealing vehicles from Athens and Oxford
- Athens police arrest woman for shooting into home
- Man arrested after stealing a vehicle
- Decatur man arrested for stealing roofing material
- Athens woman accused of stealing $130K from Strain & Sons Nursery
Scroll for more content...