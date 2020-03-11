Clear
Man arrested for stealing from Athens home under construction

Nathan Adams

Police say the suspect took tools and equipment valued at $2,150.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 3:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in custody for stealing from an Athens home under construction.

Nathan Adams was arrested on Tuesday for burglary third-degree.

Athens police say he entered a home under construction in the 24000 block of Grovehill Lane on Monday. They say he took tools and equipment valued at $2,150. Investigators were able to recover most of the stolen property.

Adams is being held in the Limestone County Jail.

