A man is charged in Athens for stealing equipment and vehicles from a local auto dealer.

Athens police say Bryant Hutto entered Teds Car Center on U.S. 72 East on Aug. 6 and took vehicle parts, a pressure washer, a weed-eater and the keys to two vehicles. They say later in the night, he and a friend returned and took two trucks from the car lot.

Hutto was arrested Wednesday afternoon for burglary third degree and theft of property first degree. He’s held in the Limestone County Jail.