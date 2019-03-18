Man arrested for stealing dozens of large batteries in Madison County

On Monday, a man is in the Madison County Jail after officials say he went on a month-long crime spree.

Billy Aldridge, 49, is accused of stealing 60 batteries from farm equipment at three businesses in northeast Madison County. The businesses are located less than 10 miles away from each other.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said this isn't the first time the man has committed this crime.

"Batteries that will be starting tractors, combines, caterpillars, industrial trucks, so they are pretty good sized batteries," said Lt. Donny Shaw, with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Aldridge stole 60 of those large batteries in less than a month from the Madison County Co-Op, Cotton Growers Co-Op and Heart of Dixie Popcorn and Supply. These are all in or near New Market.

Investigators believe he used a tool to remove the batteries carefully, so he didn't damage them. Authorities say he was taking them across the state line to Tennessee to sell them for money.

"Buying all these batteries new would have been over $10,000," said Shaw.

The sheriff's office developed Aldridge as a suspect after officials say he unsuccessfully tried to sell some of the batteries to a metal scrap yard in Hazel Green.

"Back several years ago, he had committed the same offense. He's done this for a career, either stealing from people, breaking into vehicles or other methods of theft," Shaw said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office believes there may be more victims out there, and anyone who's had a battery stolen from farm equipment in the recent weeks is asked to contact them. Some of the batteries were recovered, but investigators are still working to get more back.