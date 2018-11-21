Clear
Man arrested for stealing clothes from Belk, second suspect sought

Jonathan Brown Jonathan Brown

The theft occurred on November 6.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 4:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A suspect has been arrested by Decatur Police for a theft that happened on November 6 at the Belk on 1801 Beltline Road SW. Officers responded to the store after an employee said a woman and a man had stolen a large amount of clothes.

Police identified the suspects as Jonathan Brown and Donna Duke. Warrants were issued for their arrests, and on Wednesday, Brown was arrested and charged with theft in the third degree. According to Huntsville Police, the suspects were also sought for theft from the Belk at the Bridge Street Town Centre.


Donna Duke; Courtesy of Decatur Police

Brown is being held at the Morgan County Jail, and his bond is set at $1,000. Duke has not been located, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest for theft in the third degree.

