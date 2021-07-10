Clear

Man arrested for stealing Huntsville Fire & Rescue vehicle

The incident happened at Fire Station One.

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 3:21 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

A man faces multiple charges after stealing a Huntsville Fire & Rescue vehicle early Friday morning, according to Huntsville Police.

47-year-old Lester Hampton was arrested and charged Friday with theft of property and burglary. He is accused of stealing the vehicle from Fire Station One on Clinton Avenue before 1 a.m. on Friday. 

Firefighters woke up to the sound of Hampton breaking multiple doors. Police found the vehicle a short time later less than four miles away. 

Hampton was then taken into custody. 

