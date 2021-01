A man is charged in Decatur for stabbing a man on Thursday.

Decatur police say it happened at Wayne Farms on Plugs Drive SW. One victim with stab wounds was taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Police say a suspect, Detavious Sellers, was found at the scene and charged with second-degree assault. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond.