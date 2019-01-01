Man arrested for sodomy, child sex abuse in Limestone Co., officials say

A man is in jail after investigators say he sexually abused more than one child.

Paul Weyant, Jr. was charged with one count of sodomy with a boy and two counts of sex abuse of a child less than twelve years old.

WAAY 31 spoke with some of Weyant’s neighbors about the arrest.

“It’s a shame, a total shame. And to be living this close and not know it. Especially with three kids. We’ve got kids around here," said Joey Wales.

Joey Wales and Casey King said they were disgusted to hear one of their neighbors was arrested for sodomy with a boy and child sex abuse.

“It’s nasty," Casey King said. "Words can’t describe it. That’s all I can say: it’s just nasty."

King said she’s angry she didn’t know about it sooner.

“They sit out here and play on their cars and riding toys and everything," she said. "You’d see them out here in the driveway but not anymore.”

And she’s not the only neighbor disturbed by the news.

“If it had been my grandson... I’m not going to tell you what," Reba Hamm said. "I’m very upset.”

Other people told WAAY, from now on, they'll keep a closer eye on their kids, but they're also keeping the victims in their thoughts.

“Be more alert. Watch them more carefully," Wales said. "It’s getting to where kids can’t even come out in the yard and play anymore.”

“This is not just going to go away," Hamm added. "They’re going to live with this for the rest of their lives because of him.”

Right now, it’s unclear exactly how many children were reportedly abused, where the reported abuse happened, and whether or not the victims knew Weyant, but we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Weyant has no prior criminal record of sex abuse in Alabama and he’s not registered as a sex offender either.

He is in the Limestone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.