Man arrested for shooting wife's computer because she played loud music

Police in Fort Worth, Texas, were involved in a standoff with a man who shot his wife's computer because he didn't like her playing loud music, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported. Sixteen officers responded to the report of the shooting at the home of Gary Lykins. The say he held the officers at bay for four hours before surrendering without incident. His wife suffered minor injuries when she was hit by pieces of the computer when it shattered during the shooting. Lykins faces a charge of deadly conduct.
