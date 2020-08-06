Man arrested for shooting into Hartselle home; Bond set at $80,000

Decatur police have arrested a man for shooting into a home.

On July 2, the Decatur Police Department received a call that someone shot into an unoccupied home in Hartselle.

In late July, the department issued a news release and surveillance video asking the public to help identify the suspect.

Investigators developed Jesse Shawn Taylor as the suspect, and a warrant was obtained for two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. He was arrested on Aug. 4.

Taylor is held in the Morgan County Jail on an $80,000 bond.