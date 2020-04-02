Man arrested for shooting into Decatur home

A Decatur man is charged with shooting into someone’s home while they were inside.
Decatur police officers responded to the shooting Tuesday on O'Malley Avenue. They say Michael Shortz was found nearby and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Shortz is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
No one was injured in the shooting.
