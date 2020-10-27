Man arrested for shooting into Decatur apartments

A man is in jail with a $152,500 bond for a shooting at an apartment complex in Decatur.

Decatur police responded on Oct. 25 to the Willows Apartment Complex, where they learned three separate apartments had been hit during the shooting. No one was injured.

Laquiton Grays, who is from Madison, was identified as the suspect and arrested on Tuesday. He's charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

Grays is held at the Morgan County Jail.