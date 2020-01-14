Man arrested for several charges after multi-agency chase in Marshall County

A man is in the Marshall County Jail for several charges after a chase involving multiple agencies.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and a Huntsville police K-9 unit went to a home on Shirt Tail Bend Road on Monday to arrest Edward Cox.

The sheriff’s office says when authorities approached, Cox ran into nearby woods, which led to a chase. The department says he emerged from the woods and was taken to the Marshall County Jail. He’s being held there on a $17,500 bond.

Cox is charged with burglary of a residence by force, burglary, sexual contact of a minor by forcible compulsion and resisting arrest.