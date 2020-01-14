Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Man arrested for several charges after multi-agency chase in Marshall County

Edward Cox

The suspect is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $17,500 bond.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:57 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A man is in the Marshall County Jail for several charges after a chase involving multiple agencies. 

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and a Huntsville police K-9 unit went to a home on Shirt Tail Bend Road on Monday to arrest Edward Cox.

The sheriff’s office says when authorities approached, Cox ran into nearby woods, which led to a chase. The department says he emerged from the woods and was taken to the Marshall County Jail. He’s being held there on a $17,500 bond.

Cox is charged with burglary of a residence by force, burglary, sexual contact of a minor by forcible compulsion and resisting arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events