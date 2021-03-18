Man arrested for reckless endangerment after being pulled from floodwaters in Sheffield

WAAY 31 crews witnessed a water rescue on Thursday after interviewing a pastor about his church flooding on Oakwood Boulevard in Sheffield.

Around 2:45 p.m., sirens and a man screaming for help could be heard from the parking lot of Lifesong Church. Sheffield Police told WAAY 31 a neighbor called in to report that a man was in the flooded retention ponds.



That's when Joshua Grigsby and his dad, Pastor Mark Grigsby, ran to the man in the water. The Grigsbys said the water was pretty deep and very cold. The man went underwater a few times.

As all of this was happening, police and firefighters were on scene jumping into the water to help, too, but Grigsby was closer.

"I just knew there weren't any other police or firemen close by. They were coming from the other side of the pond, and that's a long way. I had to get there...I just had to get there," said Joshua Grigsby.

Police said they do believe the man could have been on something or having a mental episode, because he told them his kid was in the water, but after an extensive search with K-9 units and boats, no child was found.

The man, 37-year-old John Gerald King, was taken to the Sheffield City Jail to be evaluated by a mental health officer. Police determined his daughter was safe in a nearby city.

King is in jail for multiple charges, including reckless endangerment for putting first responders in grave danger.