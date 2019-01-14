Clear

Man arrested for public intoxication, assaulting Ardmore Police officer

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:52 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 11:55 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A suspect, Larry Williams, was booked in the Limestone County Jail on January 11 for assaulting an Ardmore Police officer.

The officer had responded to a public intoxication call the evening of Thursday, January 10 and when he arrived, police say the suspect did not cooperate and kicked the officer in the shin. The officer did not receive medical treatment and was able to return to work.

Williams is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $6,000. 

