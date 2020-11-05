Man arrested for possession of child pornography released from Madison County Jail

A man bonded out of jail in Huntsville after being arrested for five charges of possession of child pornography.

Dennis Clark was arrested on Oct. 30 for images of underage girls possibly downloaded on electronic devices belonging to him, according to Huntsville police. They say there were more than 100 images.

The tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a subsequent investigation and search warrants were done at an address in Huntsville where several electronic devices were seized.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security assisted in the investigation.