Man charged with murder in Marshall County stabbing

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder Monday night in the Union Grove area.

Deputies responded to a stabbing on Dove Circle around 9:55 p.m. They found a white male dead at the scene.

Donald Sloan, 52, was arrested and charged with murder. He's currently held without bond.

The sheriff’s office says Sloan was in an argument with the victim before the incident. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name while they work to notify the family.