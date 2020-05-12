Man arrested for murder in Limestone County shooting

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for murder in a shooting Monday night.

Travis Stanley, 41, is charged with murdering Joey Sutton, 33. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail without bond.

According to the sheriff's office, the call of the shooting came in shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Deputies responded to a home in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive, off McCully Mill Road.

The sheriff’s office says Sutton was found in the driveway of the house.

No further information is available as of 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.