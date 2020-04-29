Man arrested for leading DeKalb County deputies on bicycle chase

A man is in the DeKalb County Jail for leading deputies on a chase while on a bicycle Monday night.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the chase happened around 10:30 p.m. when a deputy who was patrolling on County Road 784 near Cartersville encountered a man on a bicycle. The department says when the deputy approached the man, he rode into a yard.
According to the sheriff’s office, the chase continued onto County Road 141, and the man ran into nearby woods.
Byron Gentry, 46, of Bryant was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and additional charges of resisting arrest and attempt to elude.
