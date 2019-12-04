Clear

Man arrested for harassing customers, asking for money outside Muscle Shoals business

Kenneth Cowan

Police say he's been involved in similar activity in the past.

A man is in the Muscle Shoals City Jail after police received complaints he was harassing customers and asking for money outside a retail business.

Kenneth Cowan, who police say is known to have been involved in past similar activity, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with criminal trespassing.

