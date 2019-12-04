Man arrested for harassing customers, asking for money outside Muscle Shoals business

A man is in the Muscle Shoals City Jail after police received complaints he was harassing customers and asking for money outside a retail business.
Kenneth Cowan, who police say is known to have been involved in past similar activity, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with criminal trespassing.
