Man arrested for hanging puppy from tree in Jackson County

Jasen Howard

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the man admitted to hanging the puppy from the tree.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 12:39 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 1:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in the Jackson County Jail for hanging a puppy from a tree.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a witness saw Jasen Howard, 42, take a puppy into the woods on Thursday and thought he was abandoning a stray. The department says after Howard left, the witness went to check on the puppy and found it hanging from a tree with a rope. They were able to cut the rope and rescue the puppy.

The sheriff’s office says Howard admitted to hanging the puppy. Officials say he stated it had parvo and he didn't have a gun to put it out of its misery. Animal Control tested the dog, and it did not have parvo.

Officials say another dog was found in Howard’s car with him, and it was taken away. 

The sheriff’s office says officers also found a broken meth pipe with residue, which Howard is facing a drug paraphernalia charge for.

The puppy is at the Scottsboro Animal Shelter.

