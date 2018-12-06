Man arrested for exposing himself to shoppers in Athens, police say

It’s no secret crime increases around the holidays, but some crimes are less expected than others.

Athens police arrested Jeffery Crawford after they say he exposed himself to shoppers in a parking lot on Highway 31.

WAAY 31 learned what holiday shoppers in Athens think about the incident.

“Usually, people getting robbed I guess. Breaking into cars," said Alvin Weeks.

That was Weeks’ answer when we asked him the kind of crime he hears about near the holidays.

“People do some crazy things when it comes to Christmas," he said.

But Weeks—who is a father of two—says he was shocked to hear a man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to some shoppers in a parking lot.

“There’s sick people in this world and, unfortunately, we have to live around them.”

When we asked him how he would respond to a similar incident, he shook his head.

“I don’t think the turnout for him would be good," he said. "I don’t think I would put up with that or any other dad would either.”

And he’s not alone in thinking that way.

“He was lucky it wasn’t one of my family," John Fleming said. "I don’t lose my temper very often, but something like that is enough.”

We asked both Fleming and Weeks what advice they would give to other shoppers who might encounter a similar situation.

“I always tell my little girl and my wife, ‘Look around you. Be aware of your surroundings,'" Weeks said. "'Always look around you when you get out of your vehicle. Be aware of everything that’s going on around you at all times.'”