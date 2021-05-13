Man arrested for drugs, guns in Morgan County linked to several other investigations

A man arrested in Morgan County is facing several charges after an incident with a deputy this week.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said just before midnight on Tuesday, May 11, a deputy encountered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 31 near Townsend Road. He made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Seth Adam Bond of Somerville.

The sheriff’s office said while exiting the vehicle, Bond pulled two handguns and threw them in a nearby creek. The deputy detained the suspect and searched the vehicle, finding 1.2 grams of methamphetamine.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene and found both handguns, one of which was reported stolen to the Huntsville Police Department.

While in custody, the sheriff’s office said the suspect indicated he’d ingested between 1 to 2 grams of methamphetamine and/or heroin. Emergency medical crews were called to the scene and Bond was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Bond attempted to escape from the ER but was quickly apprehended, the sheriff’s office said. After being treated, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

It was then determined he was possibly involved in an earlier harassment incident in Hartselle that is under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Bond is charged with attempting to escape third degree, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, three counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

Investigators following up on the stolen handgun have since recovered multiple stolen vehicles and identified the suspect’s involvement in the breaking and entering of vehicles across multiple jurisdictions, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. It says the investigation continues with more charges pending.

Bond was arrested in 2020 for setting his mother's car on fire. The sheriff’s office said at the time that he told investigators he set the car on fire in retaliation to a family disagreement.