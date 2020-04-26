Man arrested for drug trafficking is part of multi-county drug organization, authorities say

Multiple agencies partnered to arrest a man that investigators said is part of a "drug trafficking organization operating in multiple counties across North Alabama."

On Friday, Jerborey Lajuan Williams, 28, was arrested by Guntersville Police and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

They were assisted in the investigation by Albertville Police, Madison County Drug Agents and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

During the arrest, investigators seized about four pounds of synthetic marijuana or "spice."

Williams, a Gadsden resident, was described as "one of the primary members in the organization." He is charged with Drug Trafficking and Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer.